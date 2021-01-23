Navajo Pass sinks Buveur D'Air

Navajo Pass inflicted a surprise defeat on the returning Buveur D'Air in Haydock's The New One Unibet Hurdle.

Donald McCain's winner was sent off the 4-1 outsider of three to beat dual Champion Hurdle hero Buveur D'Air and Ballyandy - who took this Grade Two 12 months ago.

But forceful tactics paid off as Navajo Pass led from the outset and kept enough in reserve to see off Buveur D'Air, who challenged after the last hurdle but could not reel in his rival and had to settle for a four-and-a-quarter length second.

Sent off the 8-11 favourite, Nicky Henderson's Buveur D'Air was having his first run in 14 months, since suffering an injury that required surgery when also beaten at short odds in the 2019 Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

A thrilled McCain said of his Sean Quinlan-ridden winner: "He's going to be a very smart horse.

"This is a season where you usually get lost a bit because it's his first season out of juvenile hurdles. We've been running in handicaps with huge weights and today he was taking on two horses that were twice his age!

"It's hard, but we knew he was fit, we knew he could jump and we knew he was in good nick after winning up at Musselburgh.

"We could have floated round for third, but I spoke to Tim (Leslie, owner) before and we said we'd take a punt and make it a test and see what happens.

"We were obviously counting on Buveur D'Air needing the run in bad old Haydock ground. To get the old horse back from the injury he had is a big effort from Nicky and his team.

"We just came here thinking there was nowhere else to go before the spring festivals and it's worked out."

Navajo Pass is not entered in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Asked whether supplementing was a possibility, McCain added: "We'll speak to Tim. I don't think he's a Champion Hurdle horse - I don't think he's got the natural speed for a Champion Hurdle, but I might be wrong.

"My first thoughts were he's going to be more suited to Aintree, if anywhere. I know Tim likes Aintree and we love Aintree, obviously.

"We'll just enjoy today for now. I can't emphasise enough that he's next year's horse."

Bookmaker reaction to the comeback defeat of Buveur D'Air saw his ante-post price for this year's Champion Hurdle double from 10-1 to 20-1 with Betfair and Paddy Power.

Henderson said: "Of course we're disappointed, but the winner set a really good gallop and I think they were going as fast as they could behind him, to be honest.

"It looked as though he (Buveur D'Air) was going to get there comfortably, but when he got to the last he just had a big blow.

"That ground is not for him, but he's done well and his jumping was as good as ever - he jumped every hurdle like he used to.

"I'd expect him to come on hugely. He'll definitely still go for the Champion Hurdle and he won't run beforehand."