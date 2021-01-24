Weather hits Sunday action

Sunday's meetings at both Hereford and Thurles have been abandoned due to snow.

The fixture at Thurles was due to feature two Grade Two races, the Coolmore N.H. Sires Kew Gardens Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase as well as the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase which was due to see the likes of Battleoverdoyen and Allaho clash.

Following a first inspection at 7.30am a second check was called for 9am with snow beginning to settle on the track. However, with no improvement in the conditions a decision was taken before the scheduled inspection to call the meeting off.

A statement from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board read: "Following a second track inspection at Thurles this morning, the track remains unfit for racing due to snow.

"With no improvement and further snowfall between inspections, the fixture scheduled to take place this afternoon has been cancelled."

The decision was taken even earlier at Hereford with heavy snow leaving officials with no option.

Frost covers had been placed over the course but a thick covering of snow with no prospect of improvement meant it was an easy decision.

As a result, the sole meeting on Sunday now takes place on the all-weather at Lingfield while Market Rasen's meeting on Monday must survive a noon inspection.

The meeting at Kelso on Tuesday is also in doubt as the track is currently frozen in places.

An inspection will be held at midday on Monday to assess the situation.

Wincanton's meeting on Wednesday is already under threat with an inspection called for Tuesday at 8am due to snow and ice.

The meeting at Plumpton on Monday is also in doubt as the course in currently frozen in places.

Vulnerable areas are covered but after temperatures dropped to -3C overnight and another cold night is forecast, officials will inspect at 8am.