Frost claims Kelso's Tuesday card

Kelso's meeting on Tuesday has been abandoned due to a frozen track.

The Borders venue called an inspection for noon on Monday after a succession of cold nights.

Frost covers were laid over the vulnerable areas, but they were not enough to save the meeting when temperatures dipped to -3C.

Clerk of the course Matthew Taylor tweeted: "Fixture @KelsoRacecourse abandoned on Tuesday 26th. Track currently frozen and would need more than 24 hours to thaw."

Wetherby's meeting on Thursday must pass a 9am inspection on Wednesday.

Following last week's rain and snow, parts of the back straight are currently flooded or frozen.

Temperatures will need to rise in order for conditions to improve and while a frost is expected on Monday evening, it should be warmer from Tuesday.

A tweet from the course read: "Sadly the course has several areas of frozen water still standing. Plus we've now got frozen ground too!

"Forecast is moderately favourable, but we have scheduled an initial inspection to assess progress at 9am on Wednesday morning."