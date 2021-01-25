Ascot Chase option for Dashel Drasher

Jeremy Scott is thinking of giving Dashel Drasher an entry in the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase following his game success over the course and distance on Saturday.

The eight-year-old has earned his chance in open company after making virtually all the running to see off Bennys King by a length and a quarter in the bet365 Handicap Chase.

It was his second successive victory over two miles and five furlongs at the Berkshire track and the way Dashel Drasher stuck to his task surprised even his trainer.

"I was really impressed with him. It's interesting where we go now. He certainly looked more resilient than I possibly gave him credit for," said Scott.

"He might go back there for the Ascot Chase in a month's time. That's a possibility.

"It's over the same trip. It depends what is kicking around at the time. If he's all right, he'll probably have an entry. We'll see what the opposition is and take it from there.

"He's got the entry in the Ryanair, which is also a possibility.

"It would be nice to see him step up into graded company."

Scott would love to see Dashel Drasher move up in class as the Somerset trainer still has his dam, So Long.

"It would also be nice to get some black type for the mare because we've still got her," he said.

"We've never quite managed to get any black type, so it would be nice to achieve that.

"The options are open. We'll see how he comes out of the race - that's the main thing."