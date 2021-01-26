Potters Corner heading to Cheltenham next

Potters Corner is to have the Glenfarclas Chase over the cross-country fences at the Cheltenham Festival as his prep race for the Randox Health Grand National.

Trainer Christian Williams reports the 11-year-old, winner of the Midlands and Welsh Grand Nationals, to be in good form following his run over hurdles in a Pertemps qualifier at Warwick this month.

"Warwick would be a sharp-enough track for him, and he's got a career-high mark over hurdles and is an 11-year-old, so he probably had it all to do," said the Bridgend trainer.

"We were very pleased. He ran well until turning in. It was a nice positive run.

"He'll go straight to the cross-country race at Cheltenham, I'd have thought.

"That will be his prep for the National."

Potters Corner tackled the cross-country course at Cheltenham for the first time in November, finishing third to Kingswell Theatre.