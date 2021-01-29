Her Indoors lifts Listed honours at Doncaster

Her Indoors was a tough winner of the Listed Sky Bet Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster for Alan King and Adrian Heskin.

The four-year-old got the better of three-time winner Talking About You to prevail by five and a half lengths at a price of 11-2 on her third hurdles start.

The two horses had met previously in a similar Listed event at Aintree, where the latter triumphed by a comfortable seven and a half lengths.

After another second-placed run from King's filly at Kempton, that prior Aintree form was then overturned on Town Moor as Her Indoors gave her trainer a second victory from only three renewals of the race.

"She's as tough as nails," Heskin said of the ex-flat performer.

"She was a little bit keen at Kempton early on and probably got caught for pace then round a speed track.

"The ground here really suited her, it's a stiff track.

"Once I'd got her settled early, I let her get in to the race but she probably got racing a bit too early as she missed the third last. That turned out to be a blessing in disguise as I just got behind a couple and she came home strong on the inner rail.

"We've done plenty of schooling with her now. She was second in a Listed race at Aintree and then we were a little bit disappointed with her at Kempton, but we had plenty of excuses. I think it was the wrong way round for her and it was too quick of a track.

"That was a fair performance and she's all heart, she's a real stayer. She's a good attitude and there's plenty of positives to take forward."