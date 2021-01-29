Secret Reprieve could head to Aintree

Evan Williams has confirmed Secret Reprieve will be given an entry in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

The seven-year-old novice landed a sustained gamble last time out in the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow, following up a win in the Trial for the same race.

While Williams was keen to stress Secret Reprieve is far from guaranteed to run at Aintree, owners William and Angela Rucker have unfinished business there 0 having been placed in the race seven times through State Of Play, Cappa Bleu and Alvarado.

"I don't know what we will do next, but he will be entered in the Grand National - that's all I can say right now," said Williams.

"He will be entered in it. We've had a good discussion about it, and it will certainly be talked about. We might give that a shot.

"I'm not saying we'll end up going there, but that is the latest - entries close next week. I'm not saying we are going to go, but I'm saying he will be entered.

"It's only a few weeks since his run, and he's only been going quietly. He has the entry for the Grand National Trial at Haydock - but that will come too soon, that's one thing I can say. That will come too quick for him."

Williams is also hoping to have two runners in the Betfair Hurdle next weekend, in Mack The Man and Ballinsker.

"We'll try to get Mack The Man in, and if it dried Ballinsker could run," he said.

"It's very wet everywhere at the moment, but we are better having this weather at this time of year than in the spring."