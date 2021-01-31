Cape Gentleman could be set for Dublin Festival

Emmet Mullins is considering an appearance at next weekend's Dublin Racing Festival for his exciting prospect Cape Gentleman.

Runner-up to the Willie Mullins-trained Mt Leinster on his Irish debut at Listowel last autumn, the French recruit subsequently went one better in the Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh.

The Champs Elysees gelding made a smart start to his hurdling career at Punchestown last month - and could step up to Grade One level for the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors 50k Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff' Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown on Saturday.

"Cape Gentleman is entered in the Grade One two-mile-six-furlong novice hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival," said Mullins

"He had been entered in the Lawlor's in Naas, but we missed that because I just wasn't happy."

The trainer's confidence was boosted by the impressive success of Cape Gentleman's stable companion Noble Yeats in a bumper at Thurles on Wednesday.

A £75,000 purchase from the point-to-point field, the six-year-old could finish only third on his bumper debut at Limerick, but raised his game to win by 19 lengths on his second start at Thurles this week.

Mullins added: "Noble Yeats was beaten at Limerick over Christmas, and I just wasn't sure what was going on, so we sat on our hands for a while - but it looks like all systems go now.

"We were very disappointed at Limerick, but I would say on the day it was a good bumper. He had been showing us plenty at home, but I was doubting myself coming (to Thurles) and he was good and impressive - I couldn't ask for any more.

"It was just good to get that win, and he showed his true colours; he's an exciting horse for the future, and when we go jumping we could be looking forward to better things."