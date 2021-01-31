Cape Gentleman could be set for Dublin Festival

Emmet Mullins is considering an appearance at next weekend's Dublin Racing Festival for his exciting prospect Cape Gentleman.
Runner-up to the Willie Mullins-trained Mt Leinster on his Irish debut at Listowel last autumn, the French recruit subsequently went one better in the Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh.
The Champs Elysees gelding made a smart start to his hurdling career at Punchestown last month - and could step up to Grade One level for the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors 50k Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff' Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown on Saturday.
"Cape Gentleman is entered in the Grade One two-mile-six-furlong novice hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival," said Mullins
"He had been entered in the Lawlor's in Naas, but we missed that because I just wasn't happy."
Trending
- Jose: Spurs suffering from sadness
- Hits and misses: Don't write Liverpool off
- Transfer Deadline Day: Every PL club's to-do list
- Liverpool agree £2m fee for Preston centre-back Davies
- Man Utd transfer rumours: Utd plot £60m Kounde move
- Ighalo set for Saudi Arabia move after Man Utd loan
- Rory cleared of Reed-like rules incident
- Leverkusen sign Gray from Leicester
- Liverpool target Preston centre-back Davies
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Willock to join Newcastle?
The trainer's confidence was boosted by the impressive success of Cape Gentleman's stable companion Noble Yeats in a bumper at Thurles on Wednesday.
A £75,000 purchase from the point-to-point field, the six-year-old could finish only third on his bumper debut at Limerick, but raised his game to win by 19 lengths on his second start at Thurles this week.
Mullins added: "Noble Yeats was beaten at Limerick over Christmas, and I just wasn't sure what was going on, so we sat on our hands for a while - but it looks like all systems go now.
"We were very disappointed at Limerick, but I would say on the day it was a good bumper. He had been showing us plenty at home, but I was doubting myself coming (to Thurles) and he was good and impressive - I couldn't ask for any more.
"It was just good to get that win, and he showed his true colours; he's an exciting horse for the future, and when we go jumping we could be looking forward to better things."