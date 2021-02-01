Sedgefield waits on mid-morning inspection

Sedgefield's meeting on Monday hinges on another inspection at the track - at 11.30am.

The course passed an initial check on Sunday afternoon, as frozen conditions began to improve, with a second inspection announced for 830am on Monday.

That was put back by an hour and a half, however, in the hope that temperatures would continue to rise - having dipped to minus 2C overnight.

The course was still not raceable, however, and it was announced a further inspection must take place.

A going report from Sedgefield shortly before 1030am reported "conditions improving slowly … but not quite raceable yet".

The ground is described as heavy for the scheduled seven-race card.

There were mixed outcomes from two inspections elsewhere on Monday morning, for Wednesday's racing.

Exeter's card was abandoned because of waterlogging, after 17mm of rain since Sunday morning.

Warwick may yet go ahead, however, as standing water receded - but the meeting will be subject to a second check at 2pm on Tuesday, with further rain forecast.

In Ireland, Tuesday's meeting at Limerick is off because of waterlogging.

There will be an inspection on Tuesday morning for Thursday's card at Wincanton, where there is standing water and further rain forecast on heavy ground.