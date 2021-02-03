Brewin'upastorm heading to National Spirit

The National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell is next on the agenda for Olly Murphy's Brewin'upastorm.

Having disappointed on his first two starts of the season over fences, the eight-year-old was switched back to the smaller obstacles at Taunton last month and could hardly have been more impressive.

Murphy has not given his charge any entries for the Cheltenham Festival at this stage - and hopes to have a clearer idea of where his charge might head in the spring after he tests the water at Grade Two level on February 28.

He said: "The plan is to go for the National Spirit at Fontwell next. He is in good form and he has come out of Taunton really well - hopefully that will have done his confidence the world of good.

"We will stay hurdling for the time being and see how high we can go over hurdles.

"We know he has a good level of ability, but it was a good performance at Taunton.

"He is not a very big horse, so I was impressed with him carrying that sort of weight in a handicap.

"He did beat older horses, but the manner in which he did it was smart and he can only improve from that."