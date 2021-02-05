Wetherby stage all-hurdles card

Saturday's meeting at Wetherby will be an all-hurdles card after the chase track failed an inspection on Friday morning.

The venue was due to stage three chases, highlighted by the Grade Two Towton Novices' Chase.

However, the chase track is not fit for action, with two hurdles now added to the card instead, although the meeting must still pass an 8am inspection on Saturday if it is to go ahead.

The track tweeted: "Sadly, the steeplechase course has not improved enough & with further rain expected tonight, we have decided to cancel all steeplechase races for tomorrow & revert to the pre-planned all hurdle programme.

"The hurdle course has improved greatly & would be fit to race on today (Friday). The ground remains heavy. However, in view of the fact that there is rain forecast for tonight, we will stage a precautionary inspection at 8am on Saturday morning to check conditions again."

Sunday's meeting at Musselburgh is subject to a precautionary inspection at 8am on raceday.

No problems are anticipated for the first day of a two-day fixture, but temperatures are expected to drop on Sunday, prompting a morning check.

Friday's card at Chepstow goes ahead as planned after the track passed an inspection.