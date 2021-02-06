Saturday meeting at Wetherby abandoned

Sandown's fixture this afternoon will go ahead as planned following an inspection - but it was not such good news for the meeting at Wetherby, as the weather continues to hamper the racing calendar.

The Esher track hosts the Grade One Scilly Isles Novices' Chase and the rearranged Cotswold Chase, which has been saved from Cheltenham's abandoned Trials Day card last weekend.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper tweeted: "Racing @Sandownpark is ON today having passed a precautionary inspection this morning. 2.5mm rain yesterday evening. Going remains Heavy, Soft in places."

The rain proved insurmountable at Wetherby, however, meaning the Cleeve Hurdle has again been lost, as it too had been carried over from Cheltenham.

The track tweeted: "Following the 5mm rain last night, the course has been left with areas of false & unstable ground and we have therefore had to take the decision to abandon today's @WillHillRacing Cleeve Hurdle fixture.

"Apologies to everyone, but that sums up this winter!"