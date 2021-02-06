Gaillard Du Mesnil impressive at Leopardstown

Gaillard Du Mesnil got favourite-backers off to a flying start at this year's Dublin Racing Festival with a clear-cut victory in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors '50k Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff' Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

An impressive winner at the track over the Christmas period, the Willie Mullins-trained grey was the 13-8 market leader to successfully step up in distance and class for this two-mile-six-furlong Grade One contest.

Having travelled strongly in midfield for much of the race under Paul Townend, Gaillard Du Mesnil moved into the slipstream of his front-running stablemate Stattler early in the home straight, before taking over on the approach to the final flight.

The five-year-old never looked in danger of being caught from that point - galloping all the way to the line to score by five lengths, with Gentlemansgame pipping Stattler to the runner-up spot.

Betfair cut the winner to 7-2 from 13-2 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.