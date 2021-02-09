Taunton Tuesday meeting abandoned

Taunton's meeting was abandoned after an early-morning inspection on Tuesday - leaving a second successive blank day in the British jump racing calendar.
As the freeze takes hold, Taunton's card was called off before 7am.
A Tweet on Taunton's official account read: "Racing today has been abandoned. Temps overnight down to - 3C. Course frozen with no prospect/forecast of temps rising above 0C until around 1pm with a high of +1C"
Market Rasen's meeting was abandoned after an inspection the previous afternoon - but there will be a jumpers' bumper card at Kempton on Tuesday, after that course passed a morning inspection called because of forecast overnight snow.
Southwell's all-weather evening Flat fixture is also set to go ahead.
Doncaster's meeting on Thursday will, however, not take place after the course failed inspection on Tuesday morning - with snow on the track.