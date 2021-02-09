Waiting Patiently aimed at Aintree

Waiting Patiently will sidestep the Cheltenham Festival and instead be aimed at the Grand National meeting at Aintree.

Ruth Jefferson's stable star made a hugely encouraging return from over a year off the track when runner-up to Frodon in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The talented 10-year-old was subsequently dropped in trip from three miles to two miles and a furlong for the Clarence House Chase at Ascot, where after being supplemented he finished third to First Flow and Politologue.

Having already been taken out of the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Waiting Patiently retained the option of running in either the Ryanair Chase or the Cheltenham Gold Cup in the Cotswolds, but has now been scratched from those races, too.

Jefferson said: "I took him out of the Queen Mother ages ago and I've now taken him out of the Ryanair and the Gold Cup.

"Thinking about it, we felt the King George wasn't the fastest run three-mile race in the world, so maybe the Gold Cup wasn't the right option.

"And after his last race, he was going to need a little bit of veterinary attention, so we thought we'd leave him for Aintree.

"He's not had an issue as such, but the longer between his Ascot run and his next run the better."

Reflecting on Waiting Patiently's latest performance, North Yorkshire-based Jefferson added: "I just thought he was flat out, to be honest.

"He came into the race and just stayed on at the same pace."