Warwick check again on Friday

Saturday's meeting at Warwick hinges on an 8.30am inspection on Friday.

Clerk of the course Jane Hedley held an initial check at 2pm on Thursday, with the course reported to be frozen in places despite the track having been covered earlier in the week.

That afternoon inspection showed the venue to be "largely raceable", but with further freezing overnight temperatures expected, along with a cold day on Friday, Hedley admits an improved forecast is required.

She said: "We're largely raceable under the covers, there's just a few patches that might give us some concern.

"If the forecast was just one or two degrees out, we might be fine, so we'll have a look in the morning and take into account the updated forecasts.

"On the current forecast, we would be unlikely to race, but it's a bit too early to pull the plug."

The seven-race card is due to feature the Grade Two Agetur UK Kingmaker Novices' Chase.

Saturday's other jumps fixture, the Betfair Hurdle meeting at Newbury, is also subject to an 8.30am inspection on Friday.

An 8am inspection is required for Chelmsford, who are scheduled to race on Friday evening, while Monday's jumps meeting at Lingfield has already been called off.

Clerk of the course George Hill reported the course to be waterlogged and frozen, with little chance of improvement, following a 2pm assessment on Thursday.

There has been no jumps action in Britain since Musselburgh raced on Sunday, while Monday's meeting at Fairyhouse was the last turf meeting to be staged in Ireland.

Thurles' Thursday card was initially given the go-ahead, but further snow at the track saw the meeting called off shortly before 12pm.

Newcastle were forced to call off an all-weather meeting on Wednesday due to snow, but Thursday's meeting was given the go-ahead after the track passed a second inspection.