Cottin planning dual assault on Glenfarclas contest

Last year's winner Easysland is set to be joined by stablemate Ajas in the Glenfarclas Chase at next month's Cheltenham Festival.

The JP McManus-owned Easysland produced one of the most impressive performances of the meeting last season, when beating four-times Festival winner and dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll by 17 lengths in the cross-country race.

The seven-year-old could only finish fourth on his latest visit to the Cotswolds in November, but is reported to be in rude health by trainer David Cottin, who also plans to saddle potential Grand National contender Ajas.

"Easysland is in good form before the Festival. I'm very happy with him and he'll go there fit and ready," Cottin told thejockeyclub.co.uk.

"Ajas will also run, as I think it will be a good prep for him in view to the Grand National.

"It's been a good stepping-stone for Tiger Roll in the past, so I think this is the ideal option for him too.

"Ajas is a very good horse. It'll be interesting to see him run over a bit of distance and in a race with pace.

"I think he'll adapt well as he's easy to ride and respects his fences."