Nicky Henderson might not stick to Newbury plan with Altior

Altior is far from certain to take up an opportunity at Newbury on Sunday week as connections weigh up the "pros and cons" of a race so close to Cheltenham.

The ground will be a major consideration as it is well documented that testing conditions do not suit Nicky Henderson's charge, particularly in view of the time he will have to recover prior to the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

The Berkshire track's Betfair Super Saturday fixture is already in serious doubt following several days of sub-zero temperatures, with an inspection called for 8.30am on Friday.

Discussions have taken place about the possibility of the entire card being switched to a later date, and it was confirmed on Thursday that a Sunday slot on February 21 has been arranged.

Altior has been declared for the Cheltenham Free Bet Pot Builder Chase - better known as the Game Spirit - with leading Gold Cup contender Champ in the Betfair Denman Chase. The latter has not run since last year's victory in the RSA Chase at the Festival.

Henderson said: "It's highly commendable that the card could be going to be re-run and we're grateful the opportunity to run Champ and Altior is available.

"As far as Altior is concerned, I need to discuss further with Patricia and Christopher Pugh to sum up the pros and cons of a race at this stage, particularly with a view to the going we might encounter on Sunday week, which is all important. This is relevant to the reduced time gap between the two races.

"As far as Champ is concerned, he is coming off a longer lay off and it is more important that he has a race prior to the Gold Cup, which, in fairness, is only two days short of a month between the two.

"Obviously we will keep all options open and everybody up to date with our plans."

Henderson added: "I must say it will be a great effort on behalf of Newbury, the British Horseracing Authority, the sponsors and ITV should it all come off.

"It will be a big effort from everybody involved and we're very grateful."