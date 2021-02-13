Warwick call inspection for rearranged Monday meeting

Warwick's big rearranged meeting on Monday looks set to beat the weather, despite an inspection being called for 3pm on Sunday.

The card scheduled for Saturday was called off on Friday, but plans were in place to move the whole fixture and it looks a wise decision.

Clerk of the course Jane Hedley said: "It's Baltic this (Saturday) morning so we definitely took the right decision.

"We're going to have an inspection at 3pm tomorrow, we'll start lifting the covers tomorrow morning, they may as well stay in place the rest of today.

"Temperatures are set to get to the heady heights of 1C tonight before getting to four or five Sunday. Then a band of rain comes through and it gets milder still, up to about 10C by Monday lunchtime.

"A lot of the areas that are covered are raceable already, it's just some of the bare patches and some areas in the back straight that were never going to come round.

"I think we'll be in a good place by tomorrow afternoon and a better one by Monday - it's amazing how mild it's going to be and it's amazing the job the frost covers have done. I wouldn't be as confident without them."

Exeter's meeting on Sunday faces an 8.30am inspection.

Clerk of the course Dan Cooper tweeted: "Every reason to keep looking at @ExeterRaces conditions based on the forecast for lows into Saturday morning.

"However, we are -1 this evening and temperatures need to improve, some suggestion it will. The time frozen places take to defrost remains a risk. Inspection 8:30am Sun."

Tuesday's meeting at Carlisle faces a 3pm inspection on Monday due to a frozen track, while Catterick's fixture, moved from Monday to Tuesday, has no inspection planned as yet with temperatures due to rise.