Frankie Dettori rides Prince Of Arran in Riyadh

Frankie Dettori will ride Prince Of Arran for the first time in the Red Sea Turf Handicap in Riyadh next weekend.

The $2.5million contest at the Saudi Cup meeting is the latest adventure for the Charlie Fellowes-trained Prince Of Arran, who has been an outstanding servant to his connections in races all around the world.

He has been placed in the last three Melbourne Cups and looked in good heart when finishing a close third on his reappearance at Kempton earlier this month.

Fellowes told ITV Racing: "He's in good nick and I'm looking forward to seeing him out there, hopefully the journey goes well.

"We've got Frankie up, which will be interesting. He's never ridden him before, but you couldn't have a better jockey in the plate.

"I'm looking forward to it."