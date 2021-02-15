Molly lands surprise Listed victory at Warwick

Molly Ollys Wishes bridged the gap from handicaps to Listed company to comfortably take the St Marys Land Warwick Mares' Hurdle.

The seven-year-old made all the running and put the French Champion Hurdle winner in her place as she completed her hat-trick after wins in two handicaps.

Paul's Saga tried to put it up to Dan Skelton's mare at the business end, but Molly Ollys Wishes (7-2) pulled away to trounce the evens favourite by 19 lengths in the hands of Harry Skelton.

The trainer admitted some surprise at her triumph over the short-priced market leader.

"I don't really know where that came from with her," he said.

"She's obviously a progressive horse this year that has gone on the upgrade - but I never expected that from her against Paul's Saga.

"You could say Paul's Saga probably needed the run, but take nothing away from our mare. She's jumped great and picked up two out and has been quite authoritative in the end. I'm delighted with her.

"With her National Hunt-stamped pedigree, she's really coming into her own.

"The French (horse) was far superior to the English on numbers, but she was so good at the end of the race.

"Coming into this, I was hoping we'd pick up some black type. That was remarkable, really good."