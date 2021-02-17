Hollie Doyle to ride True Self in Saudi Arabia

Hollie Doyle has been booked to ride the Willie Mullins-trained mare True Self in the Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Now an eight-year-old, True Self showed she was as good as ever on her last outing when winning the Group Three Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Flemington for a second time in November.

A real globetrotter, as well as her trips to Australia, she has run in England, Ireland, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia within the last 14 months.

Her part-owner OTI's general manager Shayne Driscoll told www.oti.com.au: "It's great to see her make the trip back to Riyadh to race for such significant prize money.

"This year we opted for the 2,100-metre race (10 and a half furlongs), rather than the 3000m event, feeling that she's ready to run a top race at the shorter distance.

"Willie Mullins is exceptionally pleased with her and can't fault her work.

"We're hoping for an ideal barrier, but with star jockey Hollie Doyle booked to ride, we think she should have every chance to run a super race."