Regal Encore ready for big day at Ascot

Anthony Honeyball has Ascot specialist Regal Encore primed for his "Gold Cup" in the 'My Oddsboost' On Betfair Swinley Chase on Saturday.

The veteran is now 13 - but showed he was as good as ever last time out when third to Mister Malarky in December at the track in a race he has won before.

While he was pulled up in the Ladbrokes Trophy, before that he won the Sodexho Gold Cup at Ascot - his fourth win at a venue he has also been placed at another four times.

"He seems in good form and he seems to cope with testing ground, these days he appears to appreciate a big of dig in the ground and you could say he likes Ascot," said Honeyball.

"I've never added up how much money he's won around there, but it's a hell of a lot.

"He's won every decent three-mile chase they have. They have three particular valuable ones and he's won them all. The one in October, the one in December twice and he won this one three years ago and has been third in it twice. He's an absolute star.

"He probably appreciates Ascot so well because he can get breathers going down the hill and they go a pretty even gallop which he can cope with.

"He quite enjoys the fences there and they can catch a few out if you are not on your A game. Even when he gives them a rub he's still quite quick over them.

"Just the nature of Ascot helps him, he gets his breathers in and the fences help - he's got a remarkable record around there."

He added: "He's rated 150 at 13 and his career-high was only 154. Last season he would have only just sneaked in the National - if he had done. He wasn't put in the National this year - we might look at something like the Midlands National.

"Ascot is probably plan A, B and C at the minute - this is just like his Gold Cup."