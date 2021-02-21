Coko Beach life in Ten Up at Navan

Thyestes Chase hero Coko Beach followed up in the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online For Free Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan.

Three and a half weeks on from his lucrative handicap success at Gowran Park, Gordon Elliott's grey was the 5-4 favourite at Grade Two level in the hands of Jack Kennedy.

It was not entirely straightforward for the market leader though, with Espanito Bello looking a major threat halfway up the home straight.

However, just when he appeared to be getting the better of the argument, Espanito Bello stumbled on landing after jumping the final fence - handing the initiative back to Coko Beach, who went on to score by four lengths.

"Jack said he's better in a big field, with horses around him, where something can keep him travelling," said Elliott.

"I was standing out on the track and I wasn't sure whether he would have won or not. Jack said he thought he would have.

"He said he needed the jump to win it and he got it."

Coko Beach holds several entries at next month's Cheltenham Festival, but Elliott added: "I'd imagine we'll keep him at home and he might go for the Irish Grand National."