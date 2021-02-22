Setback scuppers Cheltenham run for Ronald Pump

Ronald Pump has suffered a setback which has ruled him out of the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Trainer Matthew Smith reports it is not serious and is optimistic his stable star will be back in action at the Punchestown Festival at the end of April.

"He's thrown a splint. It's going to set him back a few weeks," said the County Meath handler.

"He did a piece of work last week and was in great form. He's fit so we're hoping, fingers crossed, he'll make it to Punchestown.

"Thankfully it's nothing serious. He'll just need a few quiet weeks."