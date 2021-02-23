Faugheen could have Punchestown aim with Douvan

Willie Mullins will aim to have one possible last hurrah with Faugheen and Douvan at the Punchestown Festival.

Both have scaled the heights at Cheltenham in their careers, with Faugheen winning what is now the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle in 2014 and the Champion Hurdle the following season.

Douvan landed the Supreme Novices' Hurdle in 2015 and the Arkle a year later, but has been blighted by injury since his defeat in the 2017 Champion Chase.

Faugheen has been the busier of the two in recent seasons, finishing third in the Ryanair in March, while Douvan was last seen winning the Clonmel Oil Chase in November 2019.

"They're not going to Cheltenham, but I don't have any good news or bad news," said Mullins.

"They are both tipping away, and myself and Rich (Ricci, owner of both) haven't got round to talking about them yet.

"We'll look at Punchestown. If things happen for Punchestown then all well and good, but if they don't we'll have a big chat then."