Aintree remains the plan for Eileendover

Pam Sly's unbeaten filly Eileendover remains on course for Aintree's Grade Two bumper, held in April as part of the Grand National meeting.

The four-year-old has triumphed in three bumpers so far, culminating in a six-and-a-half-length success in the Listed Alan Swinbank Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race at Market Rasen in January.

Willie Mullins' Grangee finished third in the same contest, and then went on to boost the form when triumphing in a Grade Two mares' bumper during the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

Although Sly has previously vetoed the idea of sending Eileendover to Cheltenham for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, the betting market still lists the daughter of Canford Cliffs as third-favourite behind Kilcruit and Sir Gerhard.

Aintree's Champion Standard Open NH Flat Race remains the target, however, and Sly has no intention of rerouting.

"I didn't make the entry for Cheltenham," she said.

"I haven't had a change of plan. I've been saying since Market Rasen that Aintree is the target - she won't be going to Cheltenham.

"She's fine, she's very well - and on track for Aintree."