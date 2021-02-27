Jason strikes at Fairyhouse

Jason The Militant struck for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle at Fairyhouse.
The 7-4 favourite made all and while Petit Mouchoir closed up two out, Blackmore's mount went again, eventually scoring by seven and a half lengths.
De Bromhead said: "That was brilliant and I'm delighted for Peter Michael (owner). It was great to get it.
"He's having a really good season, but it's nice to win one as well, and he won it well. He's a horse we've always thought a lot of. That's his second graded win and he was just chinned in a Grade One.
"He's in the Champion Hurdle and we'll see. I think ground is important to him, he wants a good ease.
Trending
- Referee 'shambles' over disallowed Brighton goal
- Pep: 20 straight wins may be our best-ever feat
- LeBron tells Zlatan: 'I won't shut up'
- Brilliant Barney wins first title since comeback
- Euro round-up: Barca keep up pressure on Atletico
- Tyson admits: Bruno nearly KO'd me
- Wales 40-24 England: Player ratings
- Man Utd CL defeat left Tuchel in 'dark place'
- French Govt threaten FFR with Six Nations exit
- PL predictions: Raphinha to fire first
"He's a horse that is improving all the time. He won over a mile and a quarter here on the Flat, so he's got gears.
"The Aintree Hurdle is another interesting option. We'll see what Peter would like to do, it's not every day you have a contender for the Champion Hurdle.
"I just have a feeling that he might be better on a flatter track, but that's just a theory.
"We're delighted to win today, we targeted this race."