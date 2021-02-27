John Gosden big race haul continues in Winter Derby

Saturday 27 February 2021 15:28, UK

EPSOM, ENGLAND - JULY 04: John Gosden looks on at Epsom Racecourse on July 04, 2020 in Epsom, England. The famous race meeting will be held behind closed doors for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.(Photo by Edward Whitaker/Pool via Getty Images)
Image: John Gosden - more big-race success

John Gosden continued his winter big-race haul, adding the Betway Winter Derby to his Saudi Cup triumph when Forest Of Dean executed his trainer's 'Plan B' to perfection under a copybook ride from Robert Havlin at Lingfield.

Gosden had told Havlin that Plan A was to make the running in the Group Three contest - but when Johnny Drama beat him to that punch the jockey reverted to the second plan, making his move coming down the hill and taking a valuable two lengths out of the field.

Felix and Father Of Jazz tried to close the gap, but ran out of real estate as Forest Of Dean (100-30) held on by three-quarters of a length and a length.

Gosden said: "He's definitely on an upward curve and Rab rode him beautifully. When he got to the top of the hill he said 'I'm gonna steal this' and kept him rolling.

"He's a brave little horse who was off for over 400 days after having problems following his run at Newbury. I think the Easter Classic over a mile and a quarter (on All-Weather Championships Finals Day) might be more his scene than the Lincoln."

The Clarehaven trainer had news of Mishriff, who has astounded him since arriving back from Saudi.

He added: "Mishriff is in top order. He came back on Monday and had a lead out on Wednesday, but he was so fresh on Wednesday, squealing and playing, that I had to give him two canters on Warren Hill this morning.

"I've spoken to Prince Faisal and we've agreed to leave it at least 10 days before making a plan for him."

