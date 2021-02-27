Sam's Adventure wins Eider Chase for Brian Ellison

Sam's Adventure provided local trainer Brian Ellison with a popular win in the Vertem Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle.

North-east native Ellison, who was born on Northumberland Plate day, had already celebrated one big prize this season with his staying chaser, who won the Tommy Whittle at Haydock.

Unusually run in spring-like conditions this season, it certainly made for an enjoyable contest with half a dozen or more still in with a chance turning for home.

Springfield Fox had made the running, tracked by The Dutchman who was still going well when unseating Sean Quinlan just before the final bend.

Cyclop, previous winner Crosspark and Salty Boy were all in with a chance, but it was Sam's Adventure and Crossley Tender who pulled clear.

Henry Brooke appeared to have done everything right on Sam's Adventure, but when he got in tight to the last the 15-2 chance appeared to have thrown it away.

But to his credit Sam's Adventure battled back and got home by three-quarters of length.