John Gosden ready to welcome back owners to racecourse

John Gosden believes owners will be "in as safe an environment as you can possibly have" when they return to the racecourse in the spring.

British racing has confirmed plans to welcome owners and amateur riders back on course from March 29 - with a mid-May return of spectators, in line with the Government's road map for easing coronavirus restrictions.

The British Horseracing Authority announced its proposed schedule on Friday evening, following this week's publication of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's four-step route towards the end of lockdown over the coming months.

The champion trainer - who enjoyed another big-race success at Lingfield on Saturday - attributes the huge open spaces on our racecourses as a watertight reason why the Government should loosen the shackles and allow owners and then crowds into the racing arena.

He said: "We proved all last year that we are in as safe an environment as you could possibly have.

"Through lockdown, we've all looked forward to late March and early April when spring happens.

"We must be thankful that we have been able to tick along - but as soon as the Government gives us the green light we have hundreds of acres of huge open spaces on our racecourses, which some people haven't quite clocked."