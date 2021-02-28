Weekend Review: Tritonic in Festival frame

Tritonic staked his Cheltenham Festival claims as he proved the star of the show on an informative card at Kempton on Saturday.

More than useful on the Flat for Alan King and placed at Royal Ascot, Tritonic has clearly taken to his new discipline very well - and he made quite an impression in the Close Brothers Adonis Juvenile Hurdle.

A winner on his debut at Ascot when he wore down Casa Loupi only in the closing stages, Tritonic got the better of Gary Moore's contender again. But this time, the superiority was much greater - with the 5-6 favourite crossing the line 10 lengths clear under Adrian Heskin.

Betfair cut Tritonic to 5-1 from 8s for the JCB Triumph Hurdle - and King could hardly have been happier with the display.

The Barbury Castle trainer said: "We wanted to get a bit more experience into him for Cheltenham, and he will have learned plenty down the inside (rail) today. Once or twice he goes to sleep, but as soon as Adrian gives him a squeeze, he is straight back on the bridle. I could not have been more pleased with him.

"He is the highest-class Flat horse I've ever sent jumping. He is a good mile-and-a-quarter Flat horse. He might appear to be a little bit slow, but that is because he goes to sleep on you in a race. He only just does what he is asked.

"He should be fine for Cheltenham - and he has the gears to hold a position, wherever you want to ride him."

Tom George landed the Close Brothers Handicap Chase at Kempton for a third time as Clondaw Castle relished the step up in trip.

Having his first try over three miles, the nine-year-old was being rewarded for a string of consistent efforts as he prevailed by two lengths.

George said: "I'm delighted. (Jockey) Jonathan Burke said they were going so quick that he could not have been any closer early on. They went a fair gallop around there. He had to sit tight and wait his moment - but once they started coming back to him, he knew he was always under control.

"He was off 154 today, so that puts him into graded class - which I've always thought he was. He is in at Cheltenham, but in the back of my mind I've always had it that he will go from here (Kempton) to Aintree for the Bowl."

Emmet Mullins will ponder his Cheltenham Festival options for Cape Gentleman, after he showed plenty of grit in the hands of Jonjo O'Neill Jr to battle back and deny Calico in a thrilling finish to the Sky Bet Dovecote Novices' Hurdle.

O'Neill Jr said: "As for Cheltenham, I'm not sure he is in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. But he is in the Albert Bartlett and the Ballymore, and it looks like the Ballymore would be an obvious one."

Paul Nicholls secured his 11th success in the Close Brothers Pendil Novices' Chase courtesy of Tamaroc Du Mathan, who ran out a three-and-three-quarter-length winner.

The trainer said: "I suspect he will go to Aintree for the two-and-a-half-mile novice chase or Ayr the week after for the Future Champions Novices' Chase over two and a half. I don't see him going to Cheltenham."

John Gosden continued his winter big-race haul, adding the Betway Winter Derby to his Saudi Cup triumph when Forest Of Dean executed his trainer's 'Plan B' to perfection under a copybook ride from Robert Havlin at Lingfield.

Gosden had told Havlin that Plan A was to make the running in the Group Three contest - but when Johnny Drama beat him to that punch the jockey reverted to the second plan, making his move coming down the hill and taking a valuable two lengths out of the field.

Felix and Father Of Jazz tried to close the gap, but ran out of real estate as Forest Of Dean (100-30) held on by three-quarters of a length and a length.

The winning trainer said: "He's definitely on an upward curve, and Rab rode him beautifully. When he got to the top of the hill he said 'I'm gonna steal this' and kept him rolling.

"He's a brave little horse who was off for over 400 days after having problems following his run at Newbury. I think the Easter Classic over a mile and a quarter (on All-Weather Championships Finals Day) might be more his scene than the Lincoln."

Lord Riddiford took the other feature event, the Betway Hever Sprint Stakes.

Brewin'upastorm booked his Aintree ticket with victory in Sunday's Loch Lomond Whiskies National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell.

His trainer Olly Murphy was thrilled with his comfortable defeat of odds-on favourite McFabulous.

He said: "The way he won, he absolutely bolted up.

"He saw the two-mile-three out very well today, and the plan will be to go straight to Aintree for the two-and-a-half-mile Grade One there."