Sams Profile ruled out of Cheltenham

Sams Profile will miss the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham after suffering a setback.

The Mouse Morris-trained seven-year-old earned himself a shot at the feature event on day three of the Festival with a battling victory in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park last month.

Morris, who won the Stayers' Hurdle with Trapper John in 1990, has confirmed Sams Profile will not be able to take up his engagement - but he hopes he will return to competitive action before the end of the season.

"He's picked up a hind leg infection, so he won't be ready for Cheltenham," said the Fethard-based trainer.

"It's disappointing, because he was going there with a chance, but that's just the way he is - he's that type of horse (that picks up problems).

"Hopefully he won't be out for too long - we can look at Fairyhouse and Punchestown, hopefully."