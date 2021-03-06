Lorcan Williams strikes on Getaway Trump at Doncaster

Lorcan Williams put a four-day ban for a verbal altercation with Page Fuller at Newbury 24 hours earlier behind him with a confident winning ride on Getaway Trump in the Virgin Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster.

The incident was captured by television cameras and the stewards had their say, but Williams said the pair calmed down and apologised minutes after the argument.

"I don't want to say too much, it's still on going but Mr (Paul) Struthers (of the Professional Jockeys Association) is helping me and Page," said the 3lb claimer.

"We're sports people and things do get heated. It happens in football and rugby all the time. Me and Page, as soon as we went back into the weighing room, we both apologised and things were done and dusted.

"We said we'd put it behind us. We're both competitive people or else we wouldn't be doing what we're doing. These things happen."

Williams showed his prowess in the saddle as he got Getaway Trump, trained by Paul Nicholls, to produce his best form and beat Duke Of Navan by six and a half lengths.

"He's an excellent horse and over hurdles he was one of our most exciting prospects to go our fences. He's a strong character who does it in his own terms," he said.

"He ran really well at Musselburgh and Paul thought he'd step him back to two miles. He was enthusiastic that day.

"I let him do his own thing and rode him a loose horse and every time a horse got to me he kept picking up. I didn't want to hit the front too soon. He jumped the last and scooted away lovely."

Dragon Bones made an impressive start to her jumping career when taking Listed honours in the Virgin Bet Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Connections of the Ian Williams-trained six-year-old must be delighted they kept the Passing Glance mare after she failed to make a decent bid at the sales.

They have had to be patient, however, as she has just had two runs in bumpers, spread out over 451 days, before showing what she can do with hurdles in front of her.

Not surprisingly she was sent off a big outsider at 40-1, but there was no fluke about the result.

Brought steadily into the race by Robbie Dunne, Dragon Bones picked off the long-time leader Go Millie Go to land the spoils by two and three-quarter lengths.

Williams' assistant Ben Brookhouse said: "She won a bumper first time up and ran a nice race in a Listed bumper at Market Rasen.

"We didn't quite know what to expect from her. She's lovely and is straightforward to train.

"She went to the sales and didn't make what we thought she was worth and we brought her home.

"She's worth more now and with the bonus scheme has picked a nice few quid today.

"We'll take our time and see what comes up next."

Ginistrelli reaped the benefit of a wind operation when returning to form after two disappointing run with victory in the Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle.

The son of Frankel had opened his account over jumps at Uttoxeter in July, only to flop in his next two starts which caused trainer Olly Murphy to take action. It worked, though Ginistrelli was sent off unfancied at 33-1.

Held up in the early stages, the five-year-old made smooth progress to led at the second-last flight and went on to score by five lengths from Lively Citizen in the hands of Fergus Gregory.

"We thought he'd need the run and he's unexposed," said the winning jockey.

"He's obviously improved for his winter break and the wind op has worked the oracle. If he keeps progressing, he could be a smart summer horse."