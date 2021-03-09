Silvestre de Sousa back in action at Lingfield

Silvestre de Sousa is raring to get back in the saddle at Lingfield on Wednesday when he returns following a three-month absence.

The former champion jockey had planned to have surgery on a troublesome shoulder injury in December, but the operation had to be delayed when he contracted Covid-19.

He returns on Always Fearless for Richard Hannon in the Bombardier "March To Your Own Drum" Handicap .

"I'm really looking forward to getting back at it - it's been a while," said the Brazilian.

"At the time I was supposed to have my operation I caught Covid - and by the time I was better, they then couldn't do it for a few more weeks.

"Basically I missed my whole winter, so it was frustrating. I was planning to rehab and then go to Hong Kong and Dubai before the season starts here.

"On the other side I've spent a lot more time with my family than I would usually, so that has been nice. It's been different, but good to spend the winter at home for a change.

"I can build myself back up to full fitness before the season really begins. Last season I was in a bit of pain most days - now I should be back to normal."

Looking ahead to the summer, De Sousa, who is retained by King Power Racing, picked out one horse he is looking forward to riding the most.

"You'd have to say Art Power is the main horse this year, he's top of the list," he said.

"When you look at the races he ran last year when he was just a three-year-old, being beaten just a length on Champions Day, you'd have to think he can improve again."