Star mares set for Champion battle at Cheltenham

Defending champion Epatante and fellow mare Honeysuckle are among 14 left in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham next week.

Nicky Henderson's Epatante will need to put a below-par effort at Kempton behind her if she is to join a relatively long list of multiple champion hurdlers.

Having looked better than ever when winning the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, she had no answer to the enterprisingly-ridden Silver Streak in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

The pair will meet again, with Evan Williams hoping his grey gets his favoured good ground once more.

Henry de Bromhead's Honeysuckle remains unbeaten in her career and also has a previous Festival win to her credit - having got the better of Benie Des Dieux in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle 12 months ago.

This time she is in against the boys - but it is nothing she has not faced before, given she has won the Irish Champion Hurdle for the last two seasons.

De Bromhead also has a more than useful second string to his bow in the form of Aspire Tower - while his recent Red Mills Hurdle winner Jason The Militant may also line up.

Gary Moore's Goshen would be a popular winner after what happened in the Triumph Hurdle last year, with that race at his mercy. He put himself right back in the picture with a stunning display at Wincanton recently.

Last year's runner-up Sharjah is set to be back again for Willie Mullins but will have to do without the assistance of regular rider Patrick Mullins because of the current ban on amateur jockeys in Britain.

Mullins also has an interesting contender in James Du Berlais, who has been brought over from France essentially to go novice chasing next year. But given his lofty rating, Mullins is due to let him take his chance in this along the way. Saldier could also run for the same team.

Denise Foster, in her role as stand-in for Gordon Elliott while he serves his six-month ban, has Abacadabras and Petit Mouchoir still in the reckoning.

Not So Sleepy, For Pleasure and Song For Someone complete those still engaged.

Rest of Tuesday entries

The big three - Shishkin, Energumene and Allmankind - have all stood their ground in the Sporting Life Arkle Trophy for what promises to be one of the races of the week at Cheltenham.

Twelve horses were left in following the confirmation stage - but all eyes will be on the trio, who are unbeaten over fences.

Shishkin, last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner, flies the flag for Nicky Henderson. The seven-year-old has looked a natural over fences, with two impressive victories at Kempton and one at Doncaster.

Energumene, trained by Willie Mullins, has been just as convincing in Ireland - chalking up a hat-trick which culminated in the Irish version of the Arkle at Leopardstown last month.

Dan Skelton's Allmankind has done everything asked of him so far too, with Grade One success at Sandown sandwiched by two wins at Warwick.

Mullins also has Blackbow and Franco De Port in the reckoning for Tuesday, while Felix Desjy could be Denise Foster's first Festival runner since she took over the licence from Gordon Elliott following his suspension.

Dual Grade One winner Appreciate It heads 18 confirmations for the opening race of the four-day Festival, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Mullins' charge has been clear ante-post favourite after winning all the his three starts over the smaller obstacles - including the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice and the Chanelle Pharma Novice, both at Leopardstown. He was runner-up in last year's Champion Bumper.

Mullins has four other possibles in Blue Lord, Galopin Des Champs, Ganapathi and M C Muldoon.

Ballyadam, who was moved from Elliott's stables last week by owners Cheveley Park Stud, is one three for Henry de Bromhead. Grade One scorer Bob Olinger and Irascible are the County Waterford trainer's other possible representatives.

Leading the home challenge is the Harry Fry-trained Metier, winner of the Tolworth Hurdle, and Betfair Hurdle victor Soaring Glory from Jonjo O'Neill's stable.

The Skeltons have a leading fancy in Roksana in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, for which 12 stood their ground.

Roksana was handed this prize two years ago after Benie Des Dieux came down at the last. Fourth to Honeysuckle 12 months ago, she also holds an entry in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle.

Concertista, from the Mullins stable, looks a formidable rival. The seven-year-old landed the Mares' Novices' Hurdle here in 2020 and has won two graded races this season.

Great White Shark and My Sister Sarah are the two other Mullins possibles. The Foster-trained Black Tears and Henderson's pair Dame De Compagnie and Floressa are also in the mix.

Royale Pagaille tops 16 remaining in the Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Chase, following the six-day stage.

The Venetia Williams-trained seven-year-old completed a hat-trick in the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock. He also holds entries in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup.

David Pipe has confirmed Reynoldstown Chase winner Remastered - while other interesting contenders include the former Elliott-trained Galvin, now with Ian Ferguson, and Next Destination from the Nicholls yard.

Remastered is also one of 31 still in the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Nick Mitchell's Lieutenant Rocco, the Foster-trained Escaria Ten and Happygolucky, from Kim Bailey's yard, are among those prominent in the ante-post market.

Gary Moore's Nassalam and the Mullins-trained Youmdor head the weights, with 28 remaining in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

Mullins supplies Saint Sam, while the Nicholls-trained Houx Gris and Joseph O'Brien's Busselton are among others high in the betting.