Energumene ruled out of Sporting Life Arkle

Willie Mullins has revealed Energumene will miss the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy at Cheltenham after suffering a setback.
The seven-year-old has made a huge impression in winning his first three starts over fences this season - completing his hat-trick with a brilliant display in the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown last month.
A mouthwatering clash with the Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin looked one of the most exciting match-ups of this year's Festival, but Mullins confirmed in a statement on his website Energumene will not be part of his travelling squad.
He said: "Energumene has met with a setback and unfortunately won't be running at the Cheltenham Festival next week."
