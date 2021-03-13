Jordan Nailor and Beauport strike at Sandown

Beauport, running in the famous Corbiere colours, ploughed through the Sandown mud to win the European Breeders' Fund Paddy Power 'National Hunt' Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final.

Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, the five-year-old was sent off a 28-1 chance and appeared to have a bit to find on the form book.

Out the back in the initial stages, Jordan Nailor made a bold move to take up the running early in the straight and it was an advantage he was not to relinquish.

Fancied runners such as Patroclus and Karl Philippe travelled well until the final three furlongs, when it appeared to become very hard work and their efforts soon petered out.

It was left to Dan Skelton's Riggs to chase home the winner and while he looked a threat at the last, he ended up getting very tired and Beauport won by 11 lengths. Gladiateur Allen was third and Sam Barton was fourth.

Nailor said: "This is my first winner at Sandown and my first Graded or Listed winner as well.

"I rode him in a bumper at Fontwell where he finished fourth and ran really well, then I rode him over hurdles at Southwell and he was third and again he ran well.

"Then I was on him again at Fontwell when he won and did it really nicely over two miles and six furlongs. Then he ran over two miles and three furlongs at Fontwell when he was third and was staying on - he just got done (for toe) a bit.

"But back over two-four today and that climb in that ground, it really helped him.

"It's great to get a winner like that. I'm 22 now and it is my best season so far, and that was my 24th winner.

"It means everything, but Carl Llewellyn has a lot to do with this horse and it is down to him and the owners and everyone for keeping me on him on such a big day."