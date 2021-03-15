Cheltenham Festival: Ground eases after heavy rain but dry week expected

While a dry week is expected, the official description is now soft, good to soft in places for the start of the Cheltenham Festival.
Both the Old Course, used on the first two days, and the New Course which comes into use on Thursday and Friday, are described the same following the rain.
Clerk of the course Simon Claisse said at 8.30am on Monday: "It was unexpected, yes. No forecast I'd seen suggested more than one or two millimetres last night, and we ended up with just over 10.
"We've now gone soft, good to soft in places on all the courses.
"We're not forecast particularly warm weather - although having said that, the forecast temperatures have gone up a little during the week to what they were earlier.
Trending
- Neville: Man Utd must win a trophy this season
- Greenwood, Smith Rowe named in England U21 squad
- F1 Testing verdict: Red Bull finally set to take on Mercedes?
- The $25m promise and the problem - beating Holyfield
- Jose: Big players hid; was Michael Oliver tired?
- Rodgers on Celtic: Show humility, give Rangers guard of honour
- NLD controversy debate: Laca pen? Lamela red?
- Juve CEO: Ronaldo represents club's future
- Hits & misses: Man Utd not far off title challenge
- How McIlroy got 'sucked in' to following Bryson
"We'll just have to see how things pan out (whether any watering will take place later in the week). It's too early to speculate."