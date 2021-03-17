Cheltenham Wednesday revew: Heaven Help Us wins Coral Cup

A review of rest of Wednesday's action from Cheltenham where Heaven Help Us was a runaway winner of the Coral Cup.
Runaway Heaven up for the Cup
Heaven Help Us turned what is usually a competitive handicap into a procession when making nearly every yard of the running in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham.
Trained by Paul Hennessy, who until recently was better known as a greyhound handler, the 33-1 shot was left clear at the last when Blue Sari fell, but the winner had flown in any case.
Witness Protection attempted to keep pace with Heaven Help Us throughout, but by the home turn those exertions had taken a toll.
While the field tried to reel in the long-time leader, Heaven Help Us kept finding for 7lb claimer Richard Condon, pulling nine lengths clear at the line.
Nicky Henderson's Craigneiche came out of the pack for second, with Tea Clipper and Sayo filling the places.
Condon was also on board when the mare won at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out, but she was defying an 12lb higher mark this time.
Hennessy said: "It's unbelievable, quite incredible to be honest.
"We had a plan, something similar to Leopardstown. There were probably 26 Plan As in the race, but at least we got to use our Plan A.
"Richie was absolutely incredible on her - I don't think anyone could have ridden her any better than that.
"Training greyhounds is our career. We have about 40 and we were lucky enough to win a couple of English Derbys.
"I only train three horses. It's off the planet to win here - I can't believe it.
"We needed a miracle. Heaven Help Us is her name and heaven has helped us today."