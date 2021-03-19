Rachael Blackmore strikes again as Quilixios wins Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham

Quilixios gave Rachael Blackmore a remarkable sixth victory of the week at the Cheltenham Festival when landing the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

Blackmore can do nothing wrong and produced another brilliant ride on the Cheveley Park Stud-owned four-year-old, trained by Henry de Bromhead.

She had Quilixios (2-1) up with the pace from the outset, with rank outsider Talking About You for company.

When that horse weakened coming down the hill with two flights left, Blackmore asked Quilixios for his effort and got first run on the field.

Adagio tried to cover the move, but was outclassed by the unbeaten Quilixios, who powered up the hill to win by three and a quarter lengths.

Adagio held Haut En Couleurs by a head for second place. Zanahiyr, the 11-8 favourite, was fourth after failing to get in a blow.

Quilixios - a recent transfer to the De Bromhead yard having previously been trained by the suspended Gordon Elliott - was given a quote of 12-1 for next year's Champion Hurdle with Betfair and 14-1 with Coral.

Image: Blackmore celebrates her win on Quilixios

De Bromhead said: "It's been an incredible week.

"He's a lovely horse, but we've only just got him. He's a gorgeous horse and I'm pleased for Cheveley Park, as they are great supporters of ours.

"All credit to Gordon and his team as he looked amazing on joining us, we've done very little with him.

"We knew he jumped really well, and had been really impressive before today and he's a lovely looking horse. He'll be a nice chaser in time.

"I wouldn't know about next year, we'll have a chat and see what everyone wants to do."

Blackmore admitted her parents are thoroughly enjoying her exploits at home in Ireland.

She said: "They're getting a great kick out of it, so it's brilliant. I know they'd have loved to have been here today, like a lot of people.

"I'm just happy I'm here and these horses are here."