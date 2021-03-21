Layfayette powers to victory for Meade in Curragh feature

Layfayette came with a powerful late run to cap a fine week for trainer Noel Meade with victory in the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire at the Curragh.

Meade, who is better known for his exploits over jumps, produced the shock of Cheltenham with Jack Kidder at 80-1 in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

Layfayette was much more fancied at 8-1 and delivered the goods under a patient ride from Chris Hayes, as he dropped down to a mile for the first time since July.

Quizical was one of the early leaders with Star Of Cashel, Agitare and In From The Cold among those close-up in the 24-runner field.

With the field spread across the course, there was enough room for Hayes to get through in the final furlong and stamp his authority in the race.

Layfayette went on to win by half a length from Maker Of Kings, with Comfort Line another half a length away in third and Star Of Cashel a neck back in fourth.

"It's nice when a plan comes together. We've always loved him and I gelded him during the winter," said Meade.

"I spoke to Chris the other day and I said 'I think the mile is too short, will I put blinkers on him?'. I put cheekpieces on him and he said they made some difference to him.

"The first day he ran here last year the ground was very quick and it took him a long time to get over it as he was sore after the run.

"He's quite a nice horse and hopefully he'll be able to build on that."

He went on: "He's not a hurdler, he's not that shape, and he has quite a flicky action.

"A mile and a quarter will probably suit him better, and he was second over a mile and a half.

"He was entitled to win a good one because he's been knocking on the door.

"I'm delighted for the owner, too, because he hasn't had a lot of luck lately."