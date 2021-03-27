Subjectivist strikes Gold at Meydan

Mark Johnston's Subjectivist put up an impressive performance to win the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan.

The four-year-old, winner of the Group One Prix Royal-Oak on heavy ground when last seen at ParisLongchamp in October, demonstrated his adaptability on this much quicker surface, and put down a marker for all this summer's top staying races.

Joe Fanning had the 5-1 shot prominent throughout as For The Top initially led the Group Two field.

Subjectivist took over to go clear in the straight and had a yawning five and three-quarter lengths to spare at the line - as outsiders Walderbe and Away He Goes stayed on best of the well-beaten rest to be second and third respectively.

Johnston confirmed he found Subjectivist's dominant performance a joy to watch throughout.

"Always, from past the winning post first time I thought 'this is perfect, I'm very happy, he's going really well," said the Middleham trainer.

"When he hit the front, I was thinking 'well, I'm glad I'm not the trainer of one of the other horses!

"I just thought frankly, as proved to be the case … anybody who thinks they can go and catch this horse from back there and make up that sort of ground … I just thought it was absolutely perfect.

"It wasn't as if he'd been running too free, or he'd been driven to the front. He eased to the front with five lengths to spare over the field, and it just couldn't have been better."

The trainer of former Ascot Gold Cup winners Double Trigger and Royal Rebel, and last year's runner-up Nayef Road, believes Subjectivist could be lynchpin of a successful new era for his yard in the staying division.

Acknowledging huge respect for John Gosden's three-time Ascot winner and title-holder Stradivarius, Johnston is nonetheless up for the challenge.

"You can never underestimate Stradivarius, because he's beaten some fantastic horses - including Dee Ex Bee - and we thought in Dee Ex Bee, we had the absolute perfect Cup horse," he said.

"Stradivarius made short work of him. But it's not all about one horse, and we go into 2021 with this horse and Nayef Road - the nearest thing to Stradivarius last year - so it's just very, very exciting.

"We love the Cup division. With Double Trigger and then Royal Rebel, we were always right up there with some of the best horses in the staying division.

"We've had a few relatively quiet years. But I just feel we are going into it (this year) with the best team in the world.