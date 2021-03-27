Haqeeqy and De La Sayette land Lincoln at Doncaster

Haqeeqy powered to a very taking victory in the Unibet Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster under apprentice Benoit De La Sayette.

The youngster, who claims 7lb, had to sit and wait in behind horses for much of the journey, but never panicked and once in the clear the John and Thady Gosden-trained gelding rocketed clear in the manner of a smart performer.

Sent off at 9-2, the winner finished a length and a half clear of Brunch, with Hortzadar third and Danyah fourth.

The winner is owned by Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum, whose father Sheikh Hamdan died earlier this week.

"It's unbelievable and to have the support of these connections is a real thrill - I can't thank everyone enough for legging me up," said De La Sayette, who was remarkably having his first ride on turf.

"I wanted to follow the (William) Haggas horse (Johan), but he didn't run so it was a blank canvas. He jumped beautifully, I got behind someone as I just wanted to get him switched off.

"Luckily enough a gap opened at the end which I wasn't expecting, as I thought I was going to be trapped, but the turn of foot he showed was thrilling."

The 18-year-old added: "To have a feeling like that, you can't get better."