Mystic Guide conquers the World

American challenger Mystic Guide provided Godolphin with victory in the landmark 25th edition of the Dubai World Cup.
Mystic Guide recorded a third successive victory in the Meydan showpiece in the owners' blue silks, and their ninth in all following Thunder Snow's back-to-back triumphs in 2018 and 2019.
Mike Stidham's four-year-old, ridden by Luis Saez and sent off the 6-4 favourite, arrived from off the pace entering the straight and quickly took charge to prevail by three and three-quarter lengths from Japan's Chuwa Wizard, becoming as 12th American-trained winner.
Godolphin's Magny Cours, trained in France by Andre Fabre, stayed on to be third under William Buick, another length and a quarter back.
