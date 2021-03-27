Mystic Guide conquers the World

American challenger Mystic Guide provided Godolphin with victory in the landmark 25th edition of the Dubai World Cup.

Mystic Guide recorded a third successive victory in the Meydan showpiece in the owners' blue silks, and their ninth in all following Thunder Snow's back-to-back triumphs in 2018 and 2019.

Mike Stidham's four-year-old, ridden by Luis Saez and sent off the 6-4 favourite, arrived from off the pace entering the straight and quickly took charge to prevail by three and three-quarter lengths from Japan's Chuwa Wizard, becoming as 12th American-trained winner.

Godolphin's Magny Cours, trained in France by Andre Fabre, stayed on to be third under William Buick, another length and a quarter back.