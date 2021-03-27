Mystic Guide conquers the World

Saturday 27 March 2021 17:48, UK

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MARCH 27: Luis Saez riding Mystic Guide wins the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on March 27, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Image: Luis Saez riding Mystic Guide wins the Dubai World Cup

American challenger Mystic Guide provided Godolphin with victory in the landmark 25th edition of the Dubai World Cup.

Mystic Guide recorded a third successive victory in the Meydan showpiece in the owners' blue silks, and their ninth in all following Thunder Snow's back-to-back triumphs in 2018 and 2019.

Mike Stidham's four-year-old, ridden by Luis Saez and sent off the 6-4 favourite, arrived from off the pace entering the straight and quickly took charge to prevail by three and three-quarter lengths from Japan's Chuwa Wizard, becoming as 12th American-trained winner.

Godolphin's Magny Cours, trained in France by Andre Fabre, stayed on to be third under William Buick, another length and a quarter back.

