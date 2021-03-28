Mishriff and Lord North thrill Gosden on day to remember

Mishriff and Lord North are to be freshened up for major engagements this summer after they headlined a super Saturday for John and Thady Gosden on their first weekend with a joint licence.

The father and son team not only scooped two of the top prizes at Meydan, but took the Lincoln at Doncaster with Haqeeqy and had a double at Kempton through Otyrar and Global Giant.

The two heads of Clarehaven Stables in Newmarket had the perfect lift-off on Friday when Regent, their first official runner together, won at Lingfield.

Gosden reflected on a remarkable Saturday.

"It was an extraordinary day. A tremendous amount of work and planning had gone into it with all our team here at Clarehaven Stables and sometimes it comes off," he told Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme.

He was delighted with the two high-profile winners in Meydan, where Lord North took the Dubai Turf and Mishriff backed up his Saudi Cup triumph in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

"Lord North showed his class. In the Prince of Wales's Stakes last year he scooted away from them. He's a grand horse with a wonderful attitude," said Gosden.

"I think he'll go back for the Prince of Wales's Stakes again (at Royal Ascot). We'll freshen him up now for the summer."

Mishriff could be set for a busy summer campaign, after a well-deserved break.

"I will discuss it with Prince Faisal, but it was always the plan to see if he could be an Arc horse and I think he proved he gets the mile and a half," said Gosden.

"They went quick to the bend, then they slowed it up and he finished well, so I think he'll freshen for the summer.

"My feeling would be races like the Eclipse, the Juddmonte International, the Arc and the King George. Those are the races to be looking at and seeing where we are at the time.

"That's a long way off. He deserves a pretty good holiday."

However, Gosden is not keen on going for the Breeders' Cup Classic on dirt in Del Mar as he feels the course would not suit Mishriff.

"Having had a lot of success at Del Mar over the years I do know that straight very well and I always feel they should pick up the finishing wire and move it another 100 yards down," he said.

"It's a very short straight and a different style of racing. You've got to have real tactical speed and you ping off the bend. This is a horse who enjoys the length of the straight. I don't think it's going to suit him."

Closer to home, a new star was born when 7lb-claiming apprentice Benoit De La Sayette, 18, partnered Haqeeqy to an emotional victory in the Unibet Lincoln at Doncaster in the colours of Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum, daughter of Shekih Hamdan who died earlier in the week.

"Frankie Dettori is a friend of the De La Sayette family and it was he who asked if their son could join the Clarehaven team. It evolved through Frankie and his father being good friends," said Gosden.

"Frankie asked if he could come to us and he's a pleasure to work with. He's work riding and he's been with us some time riding during school holidays. He's exceptionally talented.

"I don't like to see apprentices rushed. We'll try to manage it very carefully and do what's right and prudent for a young jockey who's hopefully got a long career ahead of him, but he certainly won't be riding left, right and centre every day and burning himself out by August.

"His parents have been so much part of this They have taken him to England, France, pony racing. They taught him everything. He's just a natural."

Thady Gosden was on duty for the team in Dubai and is jetting to Florida with a view to adding to the stable.

"He's going to Florida for the two-year-olds in training sales," said Gosden senior.

"He's going to look at some horses at the sales here there. He says he's got a client. Who knows, he'll be taking over soon.

"You couldn't have choreographed it. It was meant to be January 1, but with the modules that got put behind by Covid so it's happened by the beginning of the turf season which is great.

"We didn't quite plan this. It came to fruition, but if we had won of those races we'd have been overjoyed. They are very hard to win."