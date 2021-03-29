Cape Gentleman on course for Aintree assignment

Emmet Mullins admits he may be taking a risk going back left-handed should Cape Gentleman run at Aintree in the Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle.
The Irish Cesarewitch winner made an impressive hurdling debut at Punchestown before running no sort of a race at left-handed Leopardstown.
When he then bounced back to win impressively at Kempton in Grade Two company - going in the opposite direction - Mullins put his lifeless Leopardstown display down to a dislike of left-handed tracks but he is coming round to the view there may have been other factors at play.
"Cape Gentleman will probably go to Aintree for the two-and-a-half-mile Grade One," said Mullins.
"Ground is probably key to him - he's by Champs Elysees, he definitely wants a bit of nice ground.
Trending
- Driver Ratings: Hamilton vs Max ignites, Vettel struggles
- Championship fans predict their club's fate
- The England star playing non-League
- Lewis vs Max: Explaining the winning overtake that wasn’t
- Bale prepared to join social media boycott
- Chisora confirms McGirt as new trainer
- Defoe: I didn't say Kane has to leave Spurs
- Keane: Kane has to leave Tottenham
- Real worries for 'toothless, disjointed' England U21s
- Choose your England Euro 2020 squad
"We are taking a bit of a risk going back left-handed after Leopardstown went against us. There were a lot of things went wrong on the day at Leopardstown.
"We are probably taking a bit of a chance going back left-handed in Aintree but I think the ground could be most of it and we won't know until we try."