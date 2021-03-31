Supremacy pleasing Cox

Middle Park winner Supremacy is to spearhead an exciting crop of three-year-olds for Clive Cox this season.

Also an impressive winner of the Richmond Stakes last season, the Mehmas colt will be kept to sprinting trips - with the Commonwealth Cup his first major target as Cox contemplates the Pavilion Stakes at Ascot and the Sandy Lane at Haydock as starting points.

With Qipco 2000 Guineas candidate Nando Parrado and 1000 Guineas contender Isabella Giles also in the yard, Cox can not wait for the season to click into gear.

"I'm very pleased with all three of them," he said.

"Supremacy will stay at six furlongs, so we're looking at the Pavilion, the normal sprinting route - with possibly the Sandy Lane en route to Royal Ascot and the Commonwealth.

"He's wintered really well and looks very strong. I'm very pleased with him indeed."

Of his Coventry Stakes winner, he said: "Nando has done very well after a good season last year, winning at Royal Ascot and then positive Group One performances in the Morny and the Lagardere.

"We'll be looking at one of the trials for him - but I very much intend to run him in the Guineas, all being well.

"He does handle soft ground but won at Ascot on a quicker surface. I'm pleased with how he has done physically.

"He was a very able two-year-old who has done well over the winter so I see no reason why he can't maintain that performance at the top level at three."

Isabella Giles won the Rockfel Stakes by two lengths but disappointed on her final outing of the campaign. She will also be aimed at a Guineas trial.

"The filly has done very well too - she's done some nice work and is making good progress," said Cox.

"I think she had a busy enough time in the autumn, and we probably ran her once too many by the time of the Fillies' Mile, and she'd just gone off the boil.

"I would be very pleased with her now. She's a Group Two winner at two, and her work is pleasing me at the moment to suggest we can look forward to what she does at three.

"It's really nice to have the conversations we're having at this stage, and we're looking forward to more of them hopefully as the season progresses."