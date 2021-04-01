Cazoo new Derby sponsor

Cazoo, the online car retailer, has been unveiled as the new sponsor of the Derby at Epsom.

The multi-year partnership with Jockey Club Racecourses, which runs Epsom, includes naming rights, significant brand exposure and exclusive naming of eight races during the Cazoo Derby Festival, scheduled for June 4 and 5 - with the Cazoo Oaks the highlight on day one.

In addition to the two days of the Derby meeting, Cazoo will also have exposure and branding rights all year at all of The Jockey Club's 15 racecourses across the UK.

Alex Chesterman OBE, founder and CEO of Cazoo, said: "We're delighted to be sponsoring the Cazoo Derby Festival, one of the biggest events in horseracing.

"As the second biggest spectator sport in Britain, we look forward to engaging with racing fans around the country through this extensive partnership with The Jockey Club and to delivering the best car-buying experience to horseracing fans across the country."

Nevin Truesdale, chief executive of The Jockey Club, added: "Cazoo is a highly ambitious and successful growth brand that matches our ambitions for the future of the world's most famous Flat race.

"You cannot overstate the importance of the Derby to our sport globally, and it's vital we work with a partner passionate about bringing that to life in the years ahead.

"I'm delighted to welcome the Cazoo team to The Jockey Club and horseracing as a sport."

Cazoo also sponsors two Premier League teams in Aston Villa and Everton, cricket's new competition The Hundred, the EFL, the Rugby League World Cup 2021 and multiple snooker events.