Latest Exhibition tops Irish National weights

Friday 2 April 2021 13:09, UK

Latest Exhibition ridden by Bryan Cooper (front) goes on to win the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors 50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff Novice Hurdle during day one of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse. Picture date: Saturday February 1, 2020.
Image: Latest Exhibition - top weight in the Irish Grand National

Latest Exhibition heads the weights for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday after Tiger Roll was taken out of the race at the final declaration stage.

The dual Grand National hero will head back to Aintree instead next week for the Betway Bowl.

Tiger Roll's owners Gigginstown House Stud have four Irish National runners - Coko Beach, Mortal, Run Wild Fred and Roaring Bull - plus one of the three reserves, Eurobot.

The absence of Tiger Roll means the Paul Nolan-trained novice Latest Exhibition now carries top weight of 11st 10lb.

The eight-year-old steps into handicap company for the first time after finishing second to Monkfish in two Grade One contests at Leopardstown over the winter. He sidestepped another clash with Willie Mullins' exciting prospect at last month's Cheltenham Festival to wait for this weekend.

Mullins is well-represented with a team of five - Brahma Bull, Salsaretta, Agusta Gold, Dragon D'estruval and Robin De Carlow.

Among other fancied runners to stand their ground are Sempo and The Big Dog.

Escaria Ten, third in the National Hunt Challenge cup at Cheltenham, is one of four contenders for Denise Foster.

The Philip Hobbs-trained Jerrysback is the only English runner.

